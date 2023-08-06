ALX Oncology (ALXO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

