Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

