Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

