American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

