American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

