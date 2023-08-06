American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
