American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEL opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.