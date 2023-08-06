America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,208,635.19 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $115.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

