AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.