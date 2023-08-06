Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.