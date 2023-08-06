Amyris (AMRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. Amyris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $0.75 on Friday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $275.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amyris by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

(Get Free Report)

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

