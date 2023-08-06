Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envela Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Envela in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million.

Envela Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Envela has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Envela by 89.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envela by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

