Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Price Target at $11.10

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.