Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $34.80

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $41.46.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
