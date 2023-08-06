Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $2.56

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJREF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64.
Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2.83%.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
