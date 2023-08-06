Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after buying an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $100,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NYSE DB opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

