Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

NYSE:DB opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

