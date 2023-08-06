Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT at $16,410.75

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16,410.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Redburn Partners cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($247.14) to £198.70 ($255.10) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($179.74) to £155 ($199.00) in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

