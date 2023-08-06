Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 589.50

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.57).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.57) to GBX 560 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.06) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 610 ($7.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 458.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 410.95 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 450.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 472.01.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

