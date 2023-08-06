Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $8.80

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

