Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $19.89

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

