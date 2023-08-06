Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 66.25

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.25 ($0.85).
LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 42 ($0.54) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 151,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($85,454.56). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
