Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $117.43

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.
RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Insider Transactions at Raymond James
In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James
Raymond James Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of RJF stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Raymond James Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.
About Raymond James
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raymond James
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.