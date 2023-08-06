Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $117.43

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

