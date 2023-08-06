Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $43.06

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.