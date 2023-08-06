Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $136.08

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.77.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
