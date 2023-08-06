Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $13.46

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

WU stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. Western Union’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

