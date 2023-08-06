Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.90

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.90

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UDR opened at $40.03 on Thursday. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.