Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.90

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.