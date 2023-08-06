Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $83.85

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 8.8 %

RARE opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

