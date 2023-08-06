Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $49.11

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

