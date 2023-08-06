Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xencor by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

XNCR stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

