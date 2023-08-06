Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.