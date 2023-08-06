Analyzing Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamieson Wellness and Tattooed Chef’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.02 -$141.75 million N/A N/A

Jamieson Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tattooed Chef.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Jamieson Wellness and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jamieson Wellness and Tattooed Chef, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamieson Wellness 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tattooed Chef 0 4 0 0 2.00

Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,817.36%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jamieson Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jamieson Wellness beats Tattooed Chef on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its Strategic Partners segment provides contract manufacturing services to consumer health companies and retailers worldwide. The company offers vitamins, minerals, multivitamins, herbals, and specialty supplements including omega oils, probiotics, and melatonin under the Jamieson brand; health, beauty, and wellness supplements under the youtheory brand name; and foundational formulas, including probiotics, multivitamins, fish oils, vitamin D, and solution-focused products for better sleep or digestion under the Progressive brand. In addition, it provides plant-based products under the Iron Vegan brand name; natural health products for health concerns among women, including hormone imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and sleep and stress management under the Smart Solutions brand; and sports nutrition supplements under the Precision brand. The company offers its contract manufacturing services under the Nurticorp brand. Further, it sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Jamieson Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Jamieson Wellness Inc. in May 2017. Jamieson Wellness Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Free Report)

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.