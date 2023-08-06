Analyzing Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) & Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Peak Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peak Bio and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Peak Bio currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,194.28%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 388.72%. Given Peak Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Peak Bio has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -46.82% Orchard Therapeutics -399.58% -78.95% -38.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $610,000.00 21.65 -$13.09 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 4.33 -$150.66 million ($4.49) -1.18

Peak Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

Peak Bio beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

