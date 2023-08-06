Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,610 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

