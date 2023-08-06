Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $323,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,471,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $323,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,471,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,188 shares of company stock worth $3,571,610. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

