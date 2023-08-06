Annexon (ANNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Annexon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANNX opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

In other Annexon news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Annexon by 380.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

