APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Head to Head Review

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repsol and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.28 APA $12.13 billion 1.07 $3.67 billion $4.67 8.97

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than APA. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Repsol has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06% APA 16.14% 117.05% 13.25%

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Repsol pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repsol and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 5 3 0 2.22 APA 2 5 8 1 2.50

Repsol presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. APA has a consensus target price of $45.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Repsol.

Summary

APA beats Repsol on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

