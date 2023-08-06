Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 380,770 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

