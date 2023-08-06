Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

