Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

