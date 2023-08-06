Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Artelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $2.01 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

