Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $148.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ:ASND opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
