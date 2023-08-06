Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,651 shares of company stock valued at $35,022. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.