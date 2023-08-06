Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

