Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
