Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

