Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
