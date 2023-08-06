Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

