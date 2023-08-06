Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

