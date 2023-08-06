Atlanticus (ATLC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanticus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

