Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, August 7th.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
