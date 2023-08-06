Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 806,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 342.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 428,066 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

