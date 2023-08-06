Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
