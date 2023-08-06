AVROBIO (AVRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect AVROBIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVROBIO Price Performance
AVRO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.
