AVROBIO (AVRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect AVROBIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVRO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.